When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Nov. 21.

What happened: Board member Anthony Falgiatore asked the board to remove an invoice for legal services from the bills list, but all other board members at the meeting opted to pay the bill.

Background: All board members except Falgiatore have been individually named in a lawsuit in federal district court along with a list of more than 70 other defendants including district employees and state and local police. The suit by plaintiff John Ryan Miller alleges “deprivation of rights under color of law.”

Why it’s important: Falgiatore objected to paying the bill on the premise that the defense of the suit is a private matter for the named defendants and not an obligation of the school district. He contends that it should not be paid unless there is documentation from the solicitor confirming the board members have qualified immunity. In case the federal court confirms that, then the individuals could be reimbursed.

The cost: On the bills list for the month was a payment to Kegel, Kelin, Litts and Lord LLP for legal services at a cost of $5,756.25.

Quotable: “It’s well established the approach we are taking,” Board President Brian Fox said.

What happens next: The solicitor will continue with the defense of the district its board members and employees.