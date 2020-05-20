When: Octorara Area school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: During a meeting using Zoom internet conferencing, business manager Jeff Curtis said there will no increase in tax rates. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he does not foresee changes to the $57.45 million preliminary final budget approved on April 20. Although there will be no increase in local tax revenues, an annual rebalancing is done to distribute taxes between the two counties the district straddles — Chester and Lancaster.

What it means: For property owners in Chester County with homes at the $124,140 median assessed value, taxes will be 40.89 mills, representing an increase of $12. Homes at the median assessed value of $190,000 in Lancaster County, will see a new millage rate will be 25.55 mills, a decrease of $21.

Rainy day funds: The district anticipates using $2.2 million from its fund balance to balance the budget.

What happens next: The budget may be changed up through June when it will come back to the board for final adoption.