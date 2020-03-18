When: Octorara Area school board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The meeting was open to the public and livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel. The district planned to roll out a new webpage March 17 with links to resources for families and students to continue learning. No work is mandatory, and no work will be graded.

Background: As per state Department of Education orders, schools have been closed since March 13, and the district is unable to offer classes. Superintendent Michele Orner told the board she and some other superintendents are strictly interpreting the closing order to mean they may not hold classes. Students in the district’s Virtual Academy may continue their courses if they wish, but no work is mandatory.

Why it’s important: There will be pages for different subjects and grade levels. Sample schedules will be available to help parents who want to provide more structure to their students’ day. No work is mandated, but students are encouraged as always to read 20 to 30 minutes per day.

Quotable: “We’re trying to make the most of the next two weeks for our kids,” Orner said.

What happens next: All nine board members were in attendance, although members may attend meetings via Skype or conference calls. To continue with board meetings, members agreed to eliminate the portion of district policy that says a majority of board members must be present in person. The board also agreed to limit the number of people in the large multi-purpose room to no more than 25, so that individuals may keep distance between themselves. The board is going to look into whether or not it is possible to take public comments in real time through YouTube as well.

Other happenings: Board member William Kloss said he is moving from the district and plans to resign from the board April 3. Kloss represents Region 1 which consists of Atglen, Christiana and the northern portion of Parkesburg borough and West Sadsbury Township The application process will be posted online for anyone interested in being appointed to the position.