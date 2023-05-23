When: Octorara Area school board meeting, May 15.

What happened: The board approved the proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year showing revenues of $60.7 million and expenses of $61.9 million.

Background: When the draft version of the budget was presented in January there were $60.3 million in revenues and $61.3 million in expenses for a $207,000 deficit. Since then, the district has added a total of five new positions – two in intervention specialists, an administrative assistant, a music teacher and a kindergarten teacher. This added $366,000 to salaries for next school year.

Why it’s important: The budget includes a 0.85% increase in the local real estate tax rate to bridge the gap between revenues and expenses.

The cost: Because Octorara straddles Lancaster and Chester counties, there are two different millage rates. In the Lancaster County portion of the district, the median assessed property value is $191,500, with a current tax rate of 26.08 mills for an annual tax bill of $4,990. At the new rate of 26.43 mills, the same property owner’s bill would increase $71 to $5,061. In Chester County, the median assessed property value is $129,755, with a tax rate of 41.99 mills, for an annual tax bill of $5,289. The new rate of 42.23 mills results in an increase of about $30 to a total bill of $5,310.

What happens next: The budget will come back to the board for final approval June 12.

Quotable: “Nothing in this budget tonight is set in stone and we can propose changes between now and June’s approval,” District Business Manager Jeff Curtis said.

Other happenings: The board accepted the resignation of Curtis, effective June 30. Curtis is retiring after nine years as business manager for the district.