When: School board meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: At the annual reorganization meeting, the board voted to appoint Brian Fox as its new president and also appointed former president Lisa Bowman vice president. Bowman was president for several terms, but she declined to serve in that post again. She succeeds Brian Norris as vice president.
Quotable: “I support Brian Fox as president. You have the support and confidence of the board,” Bowman said.
Background: Five of the nine board members were reelected in November and sworn in at the reorganization meeting by Magisterial District Judge Nancy A. Gill. They are William Kloss, Anthony Falgiatore and Norris from Region 1; Bowman from Region 2 and Fox from Region 3. Region 1 is composed of Atglen, Christiana, Parkesburg (north) and West Sadsbury Township. Region 2 is composed of West Fallowfield in Chester County and Sadsbury Township Lancaster County. Region 3 covers Highland and Londonderry townships and Parkesburg (south).
Meeting schedule in 2020: Board meetings will be the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m., with work sessions the second Monday at 7 p.m.