When: Octorara Area school board meeting open to limited attendance and available online via Zoom, June 15.

What happened: The board adopted a $56.7 million budget for next year with no increase in tax revenues, although rebalancing between Lancaster and Chester County properties will result in some small changes to millage rates.

What it means: After rebalancing, the new millage rates are 25.55 mills in Lancaster County and 40.89 mills in Chester County. For a property at the median assessment this represents a $21 decrease in Lancaster County and a $13 increase in Chester County taxes. A $271 homestead/farmstead tax reduction is available to those who qualify.

Background: The first draft of the budget came before the board in December. At that time it included a 3.2% tax increase, the full amount allowed under the state’s Act 1 index. Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the board has instead opted to go forward with no tax increase this year and make cuts to expenses where possible.

n Balancing the budget: The district will use $1.5 million from its fund balance. The district also has reduced more than $1 million in costs comes from staff attrition.

Quotable: “We can pass this tonight, but we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” board member Sam Ganow said.

Other happenings: The district will be reaching out to families this week by email and social media with the new school calendar, showing Sept. 8 as the first school day. The district will use a survey to help prepare a health and safety plan for the reopening of the schools.

What happens next: The board will meet just once next month on July 20. Superintendent Michele Orner plans to present the health and safety plan for board approval. If approved, the campus could reopen the following day.