When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Sept. 19

What happened: District solicitor Benjamin Pratt addressed a question brought up at the board’s meeting a week earlier.

Background: At the Sept. 13 meeting, board member Anthony Falgiatore asked for clarification on the legality of taking cellphones from students. There have been parent complaints that the administration or teachers will confiscate phones if students are found using them during classes. Phones are returned at the end of the school day. According to Superintendent Michele Orner, the phones are not accessed or searched in any way.

Why it’s important: The concern was whether the confiscation of a phone could be considered a violation of the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure. Pratt cited case law that appears to uphold the taking of a phone that is causing a disruption in class.

Quotable: “You have to be able to show your rule is reasonable,” Pratt said.