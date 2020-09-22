When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Sept. 21.

What happened: Superintendent Michelle Orner explained plans to return to in-person learning as early as Oct. 12.

Background: School opened virtually Sept. 8 as recommended by the Chester County Health Department. If the county remains in the moderate category of COVID-19 transmission, then in-person learning can return as long as children can stay 6 feet apart. Surveys have shown 85% of elementary school families want their children back in a school setting five days a week, Orner said.

Why it’s important: Factoring in families that wish to continue with remote learning, there is enough classroom space in kindergarten through second grades, plus fifth and sixth. At Octorara Elementary School, classrooms are smaller for grades three and four, so more teachers are needed than are available.

The cost: Six new long-term substitute teachers will be needed for third and fourth grades at a cost of $480,000 for this school year.

What happens next: The district will discuss the hybrid model for seventh through 12th grades at the Sept. 28 education committee meeting. A firm decision is expected on the date of return to school at that time.

Sports and spectators: As of Sept. 21, the limit on outdoor gatherings is 250 people. Because football pulls in the most spectators, the athletic department proposes giving juniors and senior team members two tickets each for the Friday night game. Freshmen and sophomore team members would get tickets to the Monday game. All sports will be live-streamed for those who do not attend in person.