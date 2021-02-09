When: Octorara Area school board meeting, limited in-person and Zoom meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: The board heard the strategy for producing a spring student musical during the pandemic.

Background: There are reportedly 52 students in grades nine through 12 interested in participating in the musical, with about 10 of those interested in being part of the stage crew. Six-foot social distancing will be considered in the choreography and stage blocking. There were questions as to why this is necessary when sports are not restricted by the 6-foot limit during play.

Quotable: “There’s no roadmap for any of this. We don’t have a good answer,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.

Why it’s important: There would be two casts with the first performing the student version of “Grease” on April 30 and May 1, while the second cast would perform May 7 and 8. Cast members will be given a limited number of tickets for family. The performances will be recorded and made available to the public.

What happens next: The board will vote to approve the musical at the Feb. 15 board meeting.

Other happenings: The facility committee report noted the low bid for re-roofing at the elementary school is $788,000. Work will be done during the summer.