When: Octorara Area School board meeting held in person and virtually on Zoom, June 14.

What happened: The board reviewed the $57.9 million budget it plans to finalize at the June 21 meeting.

Background: The board approved the preliminary budget May 17, and there have been no substantial changes since then.

Why it’s important: The new budget does not include a tax rate increase, but annual rebalancing between the tax rates for properties in the Chester County and Lancaster Counties will result in millage adjustments.

The cost: The new tax rate in Lancaster County will be 25.80 mills, while the Chester County millage rate will be 40.82 mills. For owners of property at the median assessed value in Lancaster County, that translates to a $48 increase in their tax bill, while in the median assessed property in Chester County will see a drop of $9. The homestead-farmstead deduction for qualifying properties in either county will be $275.

Other happenings: The board approved the resignation of Junior/Senior High School Principal Michale Brooks and the appointment of Jonathan Propper to that position effective July 1. Brooks was hired Jan. 2, 2020. Propper has been serving as assistant principal at the Junior/Senior High School. His salary will be $121,000.