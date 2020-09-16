When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Sept. 14.

What happened: Superintendent Michelle Orner reported on options to return students to in-person learning as soon as Oct. 12, and policies for athletic events and spectators.

Background: Octorara’s initial plan for opening this fall was for kindergarten through sixth grade to start classes in person, with grades seven through 12 beginning with virtual learning. Following a recommendation from Chester County Health Department, the district started the school year Sept. 8 with virtual learning for all grades.

Quotable: “It’s definitely been a challenging start to the school year,” Orner said.

Why it’s important: The district is watching COVID-19 transmission levels. When the district hits the low level, they may go to in-person learning with social distancing. Orner said she hopes kindergarten through sixth grade could return to classrooms with social distancing, while grades seven through 12 would follow a hybrid model with students divided into two groups. Each group would attend classes in person two days each week and virtually the remaining three days. A second option is for all grades to follow the hybrid model.

Other happenings: School sports are not being held in Chester County, but as part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Octorara sports are taking place. Only 25 people allowed at indoor events and 250 at outdoor events. Those figures include team members, coaches, officials, etc., leaving only limited spaces for spectators. To try to accommodate parents, the board decided to pilot a program for tennis and soccer giving each student two tickets to admit family as spectators.

What happens next: The board will assess the spectator situation and make a decision on how it might be employed going forward. A federal judge’s ruling Sept. 14 may open the door to spectators at high school games. There will be no charge for tickets where spectators are allowed.