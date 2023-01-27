When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Jan. 16.

What happened: The board passed a resolution affirming they will not increase property taxes above 5%.

Background: By agreeing to remain within the Act 1 index, a calculation assigned to the district by the state Department of Education, the district does not have to hold a voter referendum on taxes and avoids the accelerated budget schedule, giving it until June to approve the final budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget: District Business Manager Jeff Curtis gave a presentation on the draft budget as it stands at this time. It projects expenses of $61.37 million, up $1.75 million from the current year.

Quotable: “The numbers that you see tonight are not set in stone,” Curtis said.

The cost: If there is no increase in the present tax rate, revenues are projected at $60.27 million. Using a $900,000 contingency fund, the gap between income and revenue is about $207,000. By contrast, if the full 5% tax increase is imposed, the budget would be balanced without any need to use the contingency fund.

Tax rates: Because the school district is in both Lancaster and Chester counties, each year the tax rates are rebalanced between the two counties. Until those figures are made firm, new rates for the coming school year with or without a tax increase are only speculative. The current rates are 26.06 mills in Lancaster County and 41.99 mills in Chester County.

What happens next: The proposed budget will be up for approval in May, with final adoption in June. The board could elect to keep taxes at the current level or increase them any amount up to 5%.

Other happenings: The board voted to use the services of the Chester County Intermediate Unit to help in the search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Michele Orner last month announced she will not continue with the district at the end of her contract, which expires after the close of this school year.