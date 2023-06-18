When: Octorara Area school board meeting, June 12.

What happened: Octorara High School Principal Jon Propper publicly apologized to graduating senior Chris Busby and his family for refusing to allow him to wear his military stole over his graduation gown.

Background: At the time, Propper said students must follow a dress code that prohibits any changes to the attire that is not related to school. He did not want to set a precedent by allowing the military stole. However, after commencement, he discovered one was allowed last year and others have been allowed in prior years.

Quotable: “I thought it was important,” Propper said. “I don’t want anyone getting the impression that we don’t care for our students going into the military, because that is not the case.”

Budget: At its June 19 meeting, the board will vote on the budget for the 2023-24 school year. The budget shows the expenditures of $61.8 million will be supported by a 1% tax increase.

The cost: Current district millage rates are 26.08 mills in Lancaster County and 41.99 mills in Chester County. After the annual rebalancing between properties in the two counties, the new property tax millage rates will be 26.47 mills for Lancaster County and 42.28 mills in Chester County. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.