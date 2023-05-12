When: Octorara Area school board meeting, May 8.

What happened: President Samuel Ganow made a statement concerning a pending federal lawsuit against the district that deals with the school board policy requiring anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment portion of board meetings to provide their name and address. At this time, Ganow said, out of 120 claims against school district officials and employees named as defendants, 114 have been dismissed, and the judge has ruled the policy is not unconstitutional.

Background: The suit filed last August by plaintiff John Ryan Miller contends the district and other agencies conspired to deny him of his constitutional rights under the Second, Fourth and 14th amendments and that the policy is unconstitutional. At a February 2022 meeting, Miller provided his name under protest as he made a comment, but at the next meeting in March he declined to do so. He was not allowed to speak and was later banned from school property.

Why it’s important: Board member Anthony Falgiatore commented that even if defendants have been dismissed from the suit, and the policy has not been ruled unconstitutional, these items are still open to appeal. Falgiatore is the only school board member who was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. He has also protested the board’s approval of payment for attorney fees related to this case, contending they are being sued as individuals, not as a part of the district.

Quotable: “One of the concerns I have, Mr. Falgiatore, is that you stop advocating that our staff pay for the legal costs associated with this lawsuit,” said Lisa Bowman, board member. “I just don’t understand it.”

Other happenings: The facilities committee report included a number of maintenance and replacement items including new curtains at the high school auditorium at an estimated cost of $150,000 and new HVAC controls for $398,000 at the primary learning center and $397,000 at the junior high school.

What’s next: The proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year will come before the board May 15 for adoption with final adoption set for June.