When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: At the close of the meeting, the board discussed the school calendar and whether to close Jan. 2.

Background: According to the school calendar that was approved last spring, students return to school from winter vacation on Monday, Jan. 2. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, the federal holiday for New Year’s Day is Monday. Because of that, holding school on Jan. 2 has been questioned. Some surrounding school districts will return to school on Jan. 2 while others are starting Jan. 3.

Why it’s important: Families planning for the holidays want to know when school will reopen so they can make appropriate plans.

Quotable: “Once that calendar is out, I like to think of that as our agreement with the school community,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.

What happens next: The administration will bring a recommendation to the board at their next meeting on Nov. 21. If Jan. 2 becomes a day off, one possible solution is to reduce the allotted snow days from nine to eight in order to keep the date of commencement unchanged.