When: Octorara Area school board meeting via Zoom, April 12.

What happened: Superintendent Michel Orner gave a Health and Safety Plan update with some encouraging factors despite increasing rates of COVID-19 cases in Chester County.

Background: Each week, the Chester County Health Department provides information on the COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 residents, as well as the percentage rate. In the most recent data week available, there were 165.72 positive cases per 100,000 for 7.96%. This is down from the previous week numbers of 186.49 per 100,000 for 9.04%. This was the highest in several weeks following percentages of 6.09% and 5.68%.

Why it’s important: Orner said most school buildings are doing well, but there are currently 42 students in 14-day quarantine at the Octorara Junior-Senior High School. Quarantine includes students with symptoms and those who have been in close contact with a student who tests positive. Because classrooms are set up with 3 feet between students, there are more close contacts reported than at the middle school and elementary buildings where most classes use 6-foot distancing.

Quotable: “One positive case can generate 12 to 15 close contacts,” Orner said.

What happens next: Orner stresses that the district will continue to review data, analyze trends and continue to consult the Chester County Health Department for recommendations.

Other happenings: The board reported the installation of the district’s solar power generation panels is complete. The project is expected to save the district about $1,000 per year. The site will also be used for educational purposes, particularly for engineering and agricultural programs.