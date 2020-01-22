When: School board meeting, Jan. 20.
What happened: In presenting the district’s 2018-19 academic report, Elena Tachau, director of curriculum and instruction, recommended continued efforts to improve math teaching and learning with help from a specialist employed for teacher training. Her report covered the district’s successes, concerns and action steps.
Why it’s important: While student test scores in English language arts exceeded state averages in all grades, math scores met the achievement targets in fourth grade only. Tachau recommends continuing recent action such as the math specialist employed for teacher training.
Background: Octorara Junior-Senior High School operates under a mandated school improvement plan. District leaders have noted special education and economically disadvantaged student subgroups in grades seven through 12 are falling short of achievement and growth goals, which is reflected in the results of the Future Ready Index, a state accountability tool the district uses.
Quotable: “Knowing when to stay the course and when to change the course can make the difference in student success,” Tachau said.
The cost: Money for a technology integration specialist is built into the first draft of next year’s budget. The math specialist position for next year has not been discussed in committee yet.
What happens next: One recommendation to improve test scores in science is by adding ninth grade physical science and 10th grade biology courses while removing the embedded honors biology classes.
Other happenings: State Rep. John Lawrence told the board about proposed legislation on charter schools. Octorara has a virtual academy for students who opt for cyber learning. If students were required to use the local cyber option rather than an outside cyber charter school, the financial savings to the district could be significant.
Young scientists: A team of students from Octorara Intermediate School are regional winners in the Lexus Eco Challenge, with their project on the impact of the spotted lanternfly. They will go on to national-level competition.