When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Oct. 17.

What happened: The district’s guidelines for dealing with transgender and nonbinary student issues were attached to the meeting agenda with comment from Superintendent Michele Orner. The subject was also the main topic of the public comment segment of the meeting.

Background: The guidelines have been a topic of public interest in recent months and were discussed at the board’s policy committee meetings. The guidelines are used by staff and administration but are not a part of district policy and did not go through the board policy approval process.

Why it’s important: The guidelines set out a process for how staff and administration respond if a student has questions relating to gender identity or requests that they be addressed by a different name or pronouns. Support for the student generally begins by involving the parents unless there is reason to believe the child’s safety could be at risk.

Quotable: “Involving the parents is a priority, not an afterthought,” Orner said.

What happens next: The stated goal for all students is to provide a nurturing environment that promotes tolerance and acceptance.

Other happenings: Board President Brian Fox commented on a lawsuit by plaintiff John Ryan Miller against 82 defendants, including all board members except Anthony Falgiatore. Also among those are Pennsylvania State Police troopers and officers from several local police departments, the Chester County district attorney, school board solicitor, board secretary and district business manager. The federal suit alleges deprivation of rights.

The cost: Although the board members are named as individuals, Fox noted that there will be an expense to the district to defend against the suit. He said the board will take action to recover these legal expenses connected to the suit, which he characterized as baseless.