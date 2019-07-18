Problems with the district water system have been corrected, Octorara Area school board announced during its July 15 meeting.

Board Vice President Brian Norris noted that buildings throughout the campus had to be closed July 2-3 due to water pressure problems.

The water system operates from the high school building, and is sent from there throughout all the buildings on campus. A computerized part might have been damaged during a power outage, Norris said, explaining that the damage may be covered by the district’s insurance policy.

The district has corrected a separate water problem at the district elementary school kitchen where water at a hand-washing station tested at 20 parts per billion for lead when regulations limit lead to no more than 15 parts per billion. The hand-washing station has been taken offline. It will be replaced, and testing done to be sure it meets regulations.

Also the board approved the addition of pollution coverage to the district’s insurance policy. The coverage will cost approximately $12,000 per year. The insurance would cover remediation costs should there be damage from mold or similar pollutants.

“At this point, we felt it was a wise move,” Norris said.

