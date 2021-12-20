When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Dec. 13.

What happened: The board voted to put an item on the January agenda that would change the district’s health and safety plan. If approved, mask requirements would no longer be based on Chester County Health Department recommendations that rely on COVID-19 incidence and transmission rates.

Background: The health and safety plan approved at the beginning of the school year made masks in school buildings optional. This was contingent on COVID-19 incidence and transmission levels remaining low to moderate as defined by the Chester County Health Department. In the event of high transmission levels, the administration could direct a return to masking. Although the state Supreme Court has struck down statewide masking mandates, the district is continuing universal masking due to the Chester department’s recommendations and high incidence and transmission rates.

Audience upset: The motion by board member Matthew Hurley was approved, but he rejected an amendment to his motion that would have brought it to an immediate vote. Audience members were upset by the delay. During the half-hour allowed for public comment there were concerns about the damage masking is causing to students. There were also several accusations of students being disciplined for refusing to wear masks even though that is contrary to policy.

What happens next: Board member Anthony Falgiatore requested the solicitor be asked to provide documentation showing the district must follow Chester County Health Department recommendations. He made the same request a week earlier, but the solicitor gave an opinion rather than citing case law.

Other happenings: The board voted to remove the book “Gemini Bites” from the school library after being alerted to graphic content. There is a process to flag books with mature content, but this 2011 purchase was not flagged. Parents are advised that they can put restrictions on the books their students may check out.