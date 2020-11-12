When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: District Superintendent Michele Orner reported that face-to-face learning is going well, and should continue, even though the Chester County Health Department has concerns about schools in an environment of increasing rates of COVID-19 cases.

Background: Elementary school students have been back in the classrooms for about a month. Octorara Junior-Senior High School students have returned to a hybrid model with students divided into two groups, each attending in person two days a week and virtually the remaining three days.

Why it’s important: Orner credits the good behavior of staff and students in four important areas, wearing masks, maintaining 6-foot social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick. To date, she reports there have been no issues requiring quarantining of students or staff.

What happens next: Orner explained that she is hoping the Health Department continues to understand the unique nature of the Octorara Area School District. She hopes to be able to continue in-person learning.

Quotable: “Every day we deal with new guidelines and recommendations as the (Chester) County deals with ever increasing case counts,” Orner said.