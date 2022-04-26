When: Octorara Area school board meeting, April 18, in person and via Zoom.

What happened: The board heard an update on the draft budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year from district Business Manager Jeff Curtis.

Background: The last update, presented in January, was prepared using revenues that included a tax increase of 4.2%, the maximum allowed under the state’s Act One index for the coming year. Last year, the district held taxes to a 0% increase.

Why it’s important: In May the board will vote on a proposed budget that now is balanced with a tax increase of 2.6%. Changes since the beginning of the year include the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a reading specialist position. There are also many unknown factors at this point including staff retirements, professional contract changes, state revenues and charter school enrollments

The cost: The current millage for property owners in the Lancaster County portion of the school district is 25.80 mills, while the millage rate in Chester County is 40.82 mills. A 2.6% increase would result in roughly 26.47 mills in Lancaster County and 41.34 mills in Chester County. Because the district draws from both counties, each year the millage rates go through a rebalancing calculation that alters those millage rates slightly.

What happens next: After preliminary approval in May, the budget will come to the board again for final approval in June. Changes are expected with further reduction to the tax millage increase possible.