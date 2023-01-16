When: Octorara school board meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: The board had questions for athletic director Greg Fantazzi on a proposal to form a cooperative with Pequea Valley School District for a joint track and field team this spring.

Background: Pequea Valley School District has a small cross-country team but no track and field team. Creating the cooperative would allow Pequea Valley students to practice with Octorara and be a part of the team, increasing the number of team members and increasing competitiveness. Going forward, Octorara might be able to join with Pequea Valley for their field hockey and tennis teams. The idea was presented to the board in the fall, but not again until this meeting, which several board members found disturbing.

Why it’s important: Board members had concerns that the material they will see for approval at their next meeting does not cover all the issues that might arise such as insurance, transportation, balancing opportunities between students from both schools, eligibility rules and athletic participation fees.

Quotable: “This may not happen until next year. This is too big to play around with,” board member Lisa Bowman said.

What happens next: In order to form the cooperative, it must be approved by both Octorara and Pequea Valley school boards, then go to District Three sports, and then to PIAA for approval. This process would have to be completed before the season begins in March. Fantazzi indicated that he would have more information for the board before next week’s meeting.