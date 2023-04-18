When: Octorara Area school board meeting, April 10.

What happened: The board has appointed James Scanlon to be the interim superintendent when current Superintendent Michele Orner leaves in the spring.

Background: Earlier this year, Orner announced that she would be leaving the district at the end of her five-year contract. Orner is slated to leave on April 30. Scanlon retired as superintendent from the West Chester Area School District in 2021. He is contracting with Octorara through Chester County Regional Educational Services, a nonprofit organization that provides experienced school administrators to educational agencies throughout the region.

Why it’s important: Scanlon will work with Orner prior to her departure and with the next superintendent as the transition is made to the new administration. He will work as administrative consultant from April 17-30 and interim superintendent from May 1 to June 30.

The cost: Scanlon will be paid a daily rate of $1,260.

What happens next: The board is expected to name the new superintendent at their April 17 meeting.

Other happenings: The facilities committee report identified several projects that are planned for the campus including renovation/replacement of the softball field at the end of next season at a cost of about $332,000. Also planned is roof work at the intermediate school and elementary school, light replacement and painting. Rooftop chillers at the primary learning center and intermediate school may also be reaching the end of their lifespans with replacement costs anticipated at $150,000 and $300,000, respectively.