When: Octorara Area school board meeting via Zoom, May 17.

What happened: The board approved the proposed final budget for 2021-22 with no tax increase, but there will be a rebalancing between Lancaster and Chester County properties.

Background: In January, the draft budget showed a gap between revenues and expenses of $2.8 million with no tax increase. Since then, the district has added new revenues including the use of $1.35 million from federal Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Why it’s important: The new budget shows revenues of $56.8 million and expenses of $57.9 million. This results in a deficit of $1.1 million. With a $500,000 contingency built into the budget, this means the district expects to need $600,000 from the fund balance to balance the budget.

What happens next: The budget will be available for inspection prior to final approval in June.

The cost: There is no tax increase for the district, however, rebalancing between the counties will result in the property owners at the median assessed value in Lancaster county will see a $48 increase in their tax bill, while those in Chester County with a median assessed property will have a drop of $9. The homestead and farmstead exclusions for qualifying properties will be $275.

Other happenings: In a brief update on the district health and safety plan, Superintendent Michele Orner noted the plan is to follow state Department of Education recommendations and continue COVID-19 mitigation measures as they have been through the remainder of the school year.

Quotable: “Let’s just take it one day at a time.” Orner said.