When: Octorara Area school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: During a meeting on Zoom, the board approved the preliminary final budget for the 2020-21 school year.

Background: In December, the draft version of the budget showed expenditures of $57.97 million and $56.4 million in revenues. That budget was balanced with a $500,000 contingency fund and $1 million from the district’s fund balance. Anticipating losses due to the coronavirus, tax revenues are now projected to be $54.73 million. Even after cutting expenses to $57.45 million, the district will need to use $2.2 million from its fund to balance the budget.

Why it’s important: To save money, the district is deferring $100,000 in equipment purchases, reducing athletics requests by $14,000 and saving $317,000 through attrition in staff due to retirements.

The cost: Each year there is a rebalancing calculation between Octorara properties in Lancaster and Chester counties. Chester County taxes will be 40.89 mills, representing an increase of $12 for homes at the $124,140 median assessed value. In Lancaster County, the new millage rate will be 25.55, a decrease of $21 at the median assessment of $190,000.

Quotable: “This is from rebalancing; it is not a tax increase,” Business Manager Jeff Curtis said.

What happens next: The budget is subject to change until the final version comes back to the board in June for final adoption.

Other happenings: The annual OA Best Expo has been canceled for this year. No decisions have been made yet on graduation ceremonies and other senior class events.