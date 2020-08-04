When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Aug. 3 (in-person with public participation by Zoom).

What happened: Taking the recommendation of district administrators, the board approved a plan for a return to classrooms for K-6 students with a remote learning option available. Meanwhile, students in grades 7-12 will begin the year remotely. Plans call for secondary students to return to classrooms eventually: grades 7-8 first, followed by grades 9-12. Special education and English language learners at all grades will return to classrooms. School board members voted 7-2 to approve the plan, with Anthony Faigiatore and Jere Zimmerman opposed. Both members support opening school in person for all grades.

Quotable: “There are districts to the west of us that are going back full time. I think we owe it to our students,” Faigiatore said.

Background: A survey, conducted July 22-31, asked district families how they would like to see schools start in the fall. Out of 1,100 respondents, 52% of families preferred a return to traditional school.

How it will look: Classrooms will be arranged to have 6 feet between students. At Octorara Primary Learning Center, there will be 15 students per class. Octorara Elementary will have 12 per class — roughly half the students normally in a class. The Intermediate School classroom capacity is close to normal levels at 19 desks per room. If 6 feet of social distance cannot be achieved, students would be required to wear masks all day.

The cost: The district is receiving $492,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and $218,000 from the COVID-19 Health and Safety Project. The district has already spent $287,000 for support technology and $65,000 for personal protection equipment and supplies.

What happens next: School officials hope to find out soon how many families will opt for remote learning for their K-6 students. Knowing that number will determine how many more classrooms will be needed at the primary and elementary schools.