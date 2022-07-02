When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, June 20.

What happened: The board adopted the final version of the 2022-23 budget with expenditures at $59.62 million.

Taxes: To support the budget, there is a 2.6% tax increase plus the district will use $981,000 from the fund balance to balance the budget.

The cost: The new property tax rates will be 26.06 mills for properties in Lancaster County and 41.99 mills for those in Chester County. The homestead/farmstead reduction for those who qualify will increase by $75 this year to $349 per property. The final tax increase did not change from the rate used in calculating the preliminary budget.

Background: There were only a few changes from the preliminary budget approved in May. One increase was $210,000 to hold a welding and metal fabricating course at the high school, but it was accompanied by revenues in the same amount for this career/technical course.

Other happenings: This is the final meeting where public comment is being taken through Zoom. There will still be some version of a streaming option so that meetings may be viewed virtually. There is just one meeting in July, on July 18, at the senior high school auditorium.

Quotable: “I don’t know what the technical platform will be. It will be on YouTube,” board President Brian Fox said. “We’ll be back to the way we operated before COVID.”