Octorara Area High School

Octorara Area High School shown in a photo from June 13, 2012.

 Debbie Wygent

When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, June 20.

What happened: The board adopted the final version of the 2022-23 budget with expenditures at $59.62 million.

Taxes: To support the budget, there is a 2.6% tax increase plus the district will use $981,000 from the fund balance to balance the budget.

The cost: The new property tax rates will be 26.06 mills for properties in Lancaster County and 41.99 mills for those in Chester County. The homestead/farmstead reduction for those who qualify will increase by $75 this year to $349 per property. The final tax increase did not change from the rate used in calculating the preliminary budget.

Background: There were only a few changes from the preliminary budget approved in May. One increase was $210,000 to hold a welding and metal fabricating course at the high school, but it was accompanied by revenues in the same amount for this career/technical course.

Other happenings: This is the final meeting where public comment is being taken through Zoom. There will still be some version of a streaming option so that meetings may be viewed virtually. There is just one meeting in July, on July 18, at the senior high school auditorium.

Quotable: “I don’t know what the technical platform will be. It will be on YouTube,” board President Brian Fox said. “We’ll be back to the way we operated before COVID.”

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags