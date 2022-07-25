When: Octorara Area school board meeting, July 18.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a new four-year contract with teachers and aides providing for 3.2% wage increases for teaching staff in each of the next four years. The starting salary for aids has been increased to $15 per hour plus there is a 2.35% wage increase for aids.

Background: The contract negotiations have moved forward with no disruption to school operations.

Health care: The district is containing costs by continuing its own qualified high-deductible health insurance program rather than contracting with an outside health insurance company.

Quotable: “We’re all moving forward for the benefit of the district,” board member Lisa Bowman said.

Other happenings: The board also approved the latest update of the district’s health and safety plan. A review of the plan is required every six months. Since the last review in February some COVID-19 regulations have been changed, such as the elimination or mandatory masking on school buses. Updates will be posted to the district website.