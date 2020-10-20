When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner answered several COVID-19 questions submitted to her by board members prior to the meeting. She showed the board flow charts used to determine how to respond when a student or adult shows symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.

Quotable: “For every chart, there is a scenario,” Orner said.

Background: The district relies on recommendations from the Chester County Health Department when deciding how to handle a variety of situations. The charts cover identifying an individual on campus, assessing if symptoms exist, isolating the individual or sending them home. They determine when a case triggers a report to the Health Department, tracking, and cleaning of affected areas.

Why it’s important: In certain circumstances, two or more cases — not obviously connected in a class or cohort — could trigger closing all or part of a school. Reopening of a school could occur when 28 days have passed after the last person started having new symptoms.

What happens next: Orner cautioned that Heath Department recommendations continue to change and must be checked frequently to remain up to date.

Other happenings: The board announced the district will be receiving $882,000 of a $10 million Chester County grant funded through the federal CARES Act. The money can be used for technology, cleaning and other costs associated with remote learning and coping with COVID-19.