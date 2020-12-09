When: Octorara school board meeting, Dec. 7

What happened: After hearing the latest health and safety plan from Athletic Director Angie Gaido, the board approved moving forward with the winter sports program for students.

Background: Board member Brian Norris opposed the move on the grounds that it could endanger the district’s ability to go to in-person classes. The state Department of Education has provided charts detailing when schools can be open and when to return to remote learning based on COVID-19 incidents in a 14-day rolling cycle.

Quotable: “Sometimes that shift between in person and remote learning is going to happen quickly. I know that’s going to unnerve folks,” Superintendent Michel Orner said.

Why it’s important: Students were starting practice Dec. 8, with the first competitions for wrestling and basketball in January. Student athletes and coaches will be required to wear masks at all times.

What happens next: At the time of the meeting, the district has no COVID-19 cases. The Primary Learning Center returned to in-person classes Dec. 7, with a target date for the other schools to resume in-person classes Dec. 14.

Other happenings: The evening began with the board’s annual reorganization meeting. Brian Fox continues as board president, with Lisa Bowman as vice president.