When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What: Supervisors were updated on the Lititz Public Library’s recovery following the pandemic.

Details: Ryan McCrory, library director, said the library has added 500 new patrons in recent months. Some of those new library cardholders were new kindergartners who toured the library. The primary users of the library are seniors and children. McCrory has been doing outreach at Warwick High School and Lititz Christian School, letting students know what kinds of materials they can find at the Lititz Public Library that go beyond books.

Quotable: “Our numbers are looking fabulous,” said McCrory, adding that in 2022, the library is seeing the numbers go back to pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.

Expansion: The library will expand its parking with 44 new spaces to the east side of the library. McCrory said the expansion has been in the works for about seven years, and they hope for completion in May or June next year.

Programming: McCrory reported that several programs started during the pandemic have been so popular the library intends to keep them going in the future. The backyard story time has pages of a children’s book posted outdoors at the library, so that children can run around the library, following the pages of the book. The outdoor summer concerts were very popular, as well, allowing visitors and neighbors to enjoy outdoor music. The library is working with Venture Lititz for a downtown bingo game where people can find book cover posters in shop windows, and possibility win Lititz shopping dollars.

Airbnb: Supervisors approved an agreement with Joan Choo, who was denied a zoning request to operate an Airbnb at 7 Farm Lane. The agreement allows the Airbnb to operate until the end of 2022 in order to accommodate guests who had already booked reservations. After Jan. 1, 2023, operations are required to cease. The township may consider expanding short-term guidelines and making it clearer as to where such places can operate.

Rock Lititz: Supervisors approved an agreement extension for Rock Lititz to buy an development allowance needed build more on its campus. The development program preserves farmland in the township.

Next meeting: The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the municipal building.