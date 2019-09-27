- When: Council meeting, Sept. 24.

- What happened: Council approved a potential transfer of an early 1900s firehouse at 26 E. High St. to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, paving the way to return the vacant building to a productive use.

- Background: The building has been empty since Northwest EMS moved in August 2016 to a new campus. The borough’s intent is to transfer the property to the land bank at no cost, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said. Proceeds from the sale of the redeveloped property would be placed in a pool of funds for the land bank to use for future acquisitions in the borough, thereby revitalizing neighborhoods.

- Architectural preservation: The borough would have input on future uses of the property, he said, and any changes would have to be reviewed by the town’s historic commission. This would be the first property in Manheim to be transferred to the land bank. Conditions to maintain the historic facade would be detailed when the property is officially transferred.

- Next step: A purchase agreement for the property will be drawn up and approved.

- Restructuring debt: Council agreed to restructure a $6.77 million loan to be refinanced as a bond. One of the big advantages of a bond is that it locks in the interest rate for the duration of the term ending in 2038.

- Police purchases: Council approved the purchase of body camera system for $51,371. Cost will be spread out over five years. Council also approved an expenditure of $60,088 for new radios.