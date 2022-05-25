When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: Northwest EMS officials presented a proposal to form a municipal services authority, allowing user fees to be charged for ambulance services to residents. Northwest EMS, Elizabeth Township’s primary emergency response agency, operates the Brickerville ambulance station.

Why it’s important: The current model of funding for emergency services is unsustainable, said Scott Kingsboro, Northwest EMS executive director. This structure relies on residents of 12 municipalities served by Northwest EMS, including Elizabeth Township, to pay through a subscriber system. Northwest EMS, a nonprofit organization, anticipates its expenses this year will surpass $4.5 million, while its budget shortfall will exceed $500,000. It has 43 full-time employees, 36 part-time employees and 10 volunteers.

Background: In addition to subscriber memberships, funding comes from other sources including municipal contributions and insurance reimbursements. Elizabeth Township Administrator Loren Miller said the township’s contribution to Northwest EMS will be $20,000 this year, an 18% increase from 2021.

Potential fee: Under a new administrative municipal authority agreement, every entity in the township would pay for services, which Northwest EMS estimates would be about $75 per property owner annually.

Discussion: Chairman Jeff Burkholder was concerned about adding another financial burden to township residents, especially during these challenging times. Supervisor Michael S. Diehl questioned Northwest EMS officials about the decisions that could become binding under the municipal authority agreement. Bob Enck, vice chairman for Northwest EMS, said he could not provide details because the authority has not yet been formed. “That’s the difficulty. Residents need answers to that before we agree to something.” Diehl responded. “You are only agreeing to participate in the process,” Enck countered.

Next step: By the supervisors next meeting on June 13, Miller said the board will need to make a decision to participate in the process by agreeing to a resolution or exploring other options.

Further context: “EMS in Pennsylvania is in crisis,” Kingsboro said after the meeting. “The biggest problem now is keeping the pay up. Fuel costs have risen so much. Also, it’s more of a challenge to recruit people in this field. Everybody is trying to find a better solution — a better way of providing a basic government service. This could be a game-changer.”