A one-time Satanic Temple after-school event had been given the green light at a school in York County.

The Northern York County School District school board approved on Aug. 23 an application by the Satanic Temple to use district facilities for a non-school-sponsored fundraiser to be held Sept. 24 during non-school hours, Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick said in a letter posted on the district’s website.

Kirkpatrick clarified in the letter that while the event was approved for Northern High School’s auditorium, the school board and administration last spring denied the request by a community member supported by the Satanic Temple to establish an After School Satan Club at Northern Elementary School.

"As a public school district, the use of our school facilities by outside organizations must be permitted without discrimination," Kirkpatrick said in the letter. "The moment we allowed the first organization to use our facilities for non-school purposes, we were committed to provide the same opportunity for all organizations to do so, provided they satisfy the conditions and application requirements as set forth in policy. We cannot and do not arbitrarily pick and choose which organizations may or may not use our facilities."

Kirkpatrick said approving a request does not mean the school district endorses or promotes any outside organizations that use the facilities. He also noted that outside organizations are not permitted to use the school district's name or logo.

However, the approval of the event did not satisfy the Satanic Temple.

“Oh, no. We’re going to litigate against them for not allowing the after-school Satan club,” said Lucien Greaves to ABC27, co-founder of the Satanic Temple. “And we’re going to win.”

Greaves also told the news organization that the back-to-school night was supposed to celebrate the opening of the club that was denied. He said blocking the formation of the club goes against district policies on equal access and nondiscrimination.

The Satanic Temple has nothing to do with devil worship, Greaves told ABC27. Instead, he said, it focuses on critical thinking and science and that it doesn’t view Satan literally.

“We view Satan metaphorically,” Greaves said. “It’s not up to the school board to say they’re going to allow a Christian club and not allow a Hindu club or the after-school Satan club,” Greaves said.

The IRS recognizes the Satanic Temple as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.