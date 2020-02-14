When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.
What happened: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen told the board that 16 of the 21 new police cars that will hit the streets by mid-April will be hybrid SUV-style cars. The vehicles, now on the production line, also will be able to tie in with the new body cameras uniformed officers wear. The remaining five cars, he said, will be civilian model Ford Explorers used for administrative purposes. All cars will have 150,000-mile warranties.
Why it’s important: Steffen said the advantage of using hybrids is because the engines shut off when the cars are idling, preserving fuel.
Quotable: “One of the major uses of a police car is in idling time,” Steffen said. “Cost savings are expected to be significant.”
The purchase: In buying the new fleet of cars for the best possible price, Northern Regional partnered with Ephrata Police, which also is replacing its fleet. Northern Regional budgets about $300,000 per year for four years, after which the fleet will be replaced by new cars. By that time each car will have logged about 125,000 miles.
Other business: Supervisors approved permits for seven of eight mobile home parks in the township. The exception was Red Maple on West Burkholder Drive, which zoning officer Tom Zorbaugh said still “has issues.” These issues, Township Manager Bruce Leisey said, include trailers in disrepair, strewn rubbish and other “safety type issues.” Zorbaugh said that one of the residents who wants to help clean the place up wants a list from the township of concerns that need to be addressed “so he has something to stand on” when he talks to trailer park owner Henry Nolt.