When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, May 2. Pro Tem member Adam Gochnauer and Mayor James Malone were absent.

What happened: Lt. Josh Kilgore of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department shared a “snapshot” of the department’s 2022 annual report, which is available to the public on its website.

Background: The agency serves four municipalities with a population of about 45,000. He said there were 22,000 calls for service last year. The report states there has been a 41.3% increase in call volume from 2019 through 2022, with East Petersburg accounting for 8.5% of that increase.

Recruitment: Kilgore said officer recruitment is a challenge nationally and in Lancaster. “It’s a difficult profession,” he added. But the agency is moving forward with new recruitment plans to ensure they attract and train the best candidates.

Why it matters: Kilgore said that Northern Lancaster County Regional is a leadership-based agency “from the top and the bottom.” He said they partnered with the FBI for a leadership certification program and will host it this summer. Training staff is an ongoing investment for the agency.

Technology: “Using technology saves money and increases efficiency,” Kilgore said. Examples include body cameras, which “capture the truth” in interactions with the public and drones, which are used to inspect water towers, flooded creeks, missing people and even missing dogs. He said the agency secured a $60,000 grant for a virtual reality training program, which will enhance job performance.

Recognition: He lauded Chief David Steffen, who is retiring in August, for converting to a hybrid fleet of cruisers, a move that saved the agency over $53,000 in fuel and maintenance last year.

Tracking standards: Kilgore said the department adopted a new digital platform called Guardian Tracking used for reporting, investigating and tracking professional standards, officer conduct and performance. While it flags complaints and use of force, it also highlights achievements and positive work.

Quotable: Kilgore said staff should “always be professional — we demand a lot from our guys. It will not take a dip when Chief Steffen leaves.”

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tues. June 6 and hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. on May 25.