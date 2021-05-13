When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, May 4, in person.

What happened: Police Chief David Steffen told Borough Council that Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was certified by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. That means the police department is required to meet about 139 standards that agencies strive to uphold; practices are assessed by the state annually to ensure policies are being followed. The department also revised its use-of-force protocols and is reviewing best practices in responding to calls with mental health issues.

Why it’s important: The measures are intended to hold the police department accountable to operate with integrity, honesty and compassion. Steffen said the public can be assured officers and staff seek “transparency and professionalism” in their work.

Pandemic: Steffen lauded municipalities for their flexibility and efficiency in managing the coronavirus pandemic during the past year.

Vandalism: Borough Manager Karen St. Clair described persistent vandalism in Constitution Square including three new trash cans stolen, basketball court wire nets ruined, and glass and trash littering the area. Various solutions were discussed like installing trail cameras and increasing police presence.

Traffic lights: Council awarded a $237,889 contract to complete a traffic signal project at Main and State streets to Kuharchik Construction Inc.

EMS merger: Adam Marden of the Susquehanna Valley EMS said the merger with Penn State Health, a five-year agreement, is going well and patient care will not be impacted.

Grass clippings: Jeff Moseman, borough public works foreman, reminded residents that cut grass should not be left in the street and on sidewalks because it clogs the stormwater system.

Food Truck Frenzy: East Petersburg Fire Company is hosting Food Truck Frenzy, a fundraising event, from 4-9 p.m. May 28 at 6076 Pine St.

Next public meetings: Council will have a committee meeting May 27 and regular council meeting June 1.