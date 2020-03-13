When: East Petersburg council meeting, March 3.

What happened: Northern Lancaster County Regional police Chief David Steffen reported increases in the number of traffic stops along the borough’s Main Street.

Why it’s important: The police department, which began delivering services to East Petersburg in January, has been present on Main Street roughly 90% more than the previous police, Manheim Township Police Department, Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said. The borough has had problems with vehicles speeding along that street. The increase in traffic stops has resulted in a significant decrease in speeding. The police check in with the borough office a minimum of once a day.

Crime: Vandalism to the East Petersburg Community Park men’s bathroom occurred Feb. 24. A suspect, identified by the surveillance camera, broke into the bathroom by breaking through the window. Blood was found across the floor, presumably caused by broken glass. Police collected DNA samples for analysis. Biohazard clean-up has been executed and damages are currently being repaired. The amount of money in damage is about $1,000.

Event: Kristin Trooper of the East Petersburg Events Committee announced a free summer production of Shakespeare in the Park will be performed Aug. 15 at the amphitheater in East Petersburg Community Park. The Polyphony Players will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Both the council and the approximately 20 residents in attendance met the announcement with enthusiasm.