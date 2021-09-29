When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Starting Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, unmasked or unshielded students in Manheim Central schools will be required to meet with principals, and lunch detention will be assigned to K-6 students, while after-school detention will be assigned to students in grades seven through 12. If a student arrives at school Oct. 4 through Oct. 7 not wearing a mask or face shield, the student will be registered for Manheim Central Online Academy.

Legal advice: School board member Matt Linder questioned enrolling students in the online academy without giving parents the choice. Attorney Brooke Say of Stock & Leader, the district’s solicitor, said the mask policy outlined by Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery is legally supported.

Public comment: Two dozen email comments were read during the virtual meeting with regard to the state order for students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings inside school buildings. Unlike previous board meetings, many of the comments were from parents supporting the mandate. Bonnie Hershey said the mandate isn’t about individual rights; it’s about public health and safety. Some parents like Jason Fritz chided the district for allowing an extended grace period. Other parents like Stephanie Hollinger pleaded with the district to let parents to make the choice to have their children wear a face covering and to allow parents to sign the exemption rather than doctors.

Quotables: “Our children watch our actions as they grow up. Do we want them to see us yell at each other over masks? Our country is divided right now. Screaming at each other does nothing but deepen the divide. At the end of the day we need to remember that we, as parents, are teachers of our children,” Brandon Hay said. “Schools are supposed to be a place of safety for our children. Instead they’ve become a place of fear — fear of being yelled at by teachers for not wearing masks. Look at yourself in the mirror — are you wearing a mask?” asked Garrett Walker.

By the numbers: Flannery reported as of Sept. 27, 90% of students in Baron Elementary, 95% in Doe Run Elementary and 86% in the Middle School were wearing masks. As of Sept. 24, 78% of students in the high school were wearing masks. Flannery said about 1% of the students in each school have approved medical exemptions. The district will post a daily dashboard of positive COVID-19 cases on its website.

High school renovation: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates provided an update on the high school renovation project. The $55.43 million multiyear project began after the end of school in June and is expected to be completed July 2024. Straub said the project is slightly ahead of schedule. Thirteen modular classrooms have been installed, and temporary classrooms have been installed in the gym.