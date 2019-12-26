Residents of South Lebanon Township will not see an increase in their township property taxes in the new year.
On Monday night, South Lebanon supervisors approved their 2020 budget, and the spending plan does not include a tax increase. The $5 million budget had been proposed at the board’s Nov. 26 meeting.
“There is not a tax increase; I say that emphatically,” said Steve Krause, board chairman. “We always try to do things without an increase. We really try to hold the line with all these things. We’re constantly asking ourselves, ‘Do we really need this? Do we really need that?’ We try to come up with some creative ways to keep taxes down.”
The 2020 budget represents the second straight year without an increase.
Currently, the tax rate for general purposes in South Lebanon is 1.48 mills, and the tax rate for fire protection is 0.3 mills. Those two taxes total $178 for a home assessed at $100,000. The township also taxes properties at varying rates for street lights based on their frontage.
“That is very much their goal, to keep taxes down,” said South Lebanon Township Manager Jamie Yiengst. “They want to make South Lebanon a nice place to live and an affordable place to live. There is a balance. We look around at surrounding areas and make sure we’re in line with them.”
Some of the biggest expenditures in 2020 include continuing construction of a yard waste recycling center, police protection and the paving of the township’s 58 miles of road. The township also will be filling a highway department position that will take that department’s number of employees to five full-time and one part-time.
“The elected officials and the professional staff always have the best interest of the taxpayers at heart,” Krause said. “That’s our job. We’re at the mercy of the tax base. We’re obligated to provide services. When you have obligations, you’ve got to find ways to meet them and everybody has to help. You’re trying to make ends meet.”
South Lebanon Township is home to 9,463 residents and about 3,000 residences.
“In this budget, what sticks out is that nothing sticks out,” Yiengst said. “No one came in and asked for crazy stuff. The supervisors are diligent with township funds. We want to be financially responsible.
“Preparing a budget is giving it an educated guess,” Yiengst added. “You kind of plan the best you can. One of the ways is to look at history as your starting point. It’s a plan for what we expect to spend on, and where those funds are going to come from.”