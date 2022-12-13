When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Borough Council approved advertisement of proposed 2023 budget with no tax increase.

Key numbers: The municipal real estate tax rate will remain at 6.90 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, the tax levy would be $690. Both revenue and spending is projected at $1.56 million, creating a balanced budget. The spending plan will be $73,642 higher next year than this year.

Expenditure increases: Expenditures increased notably in several areas, including contracted police services with Susquehanna Regional Police Department increasing from $550,259 to $589,365. Solid waste removal services also saw an increase from $237,850 to $268,844.

Next steps: The complete proposed budget can be viewed on the Marietta Borough website under the documents tab. Council will vote to adopt the budget at the Dec. 13 council meeting.

Tax penalty waived: Council passed a resolution to waive the late payment penalty fee on real estate taxes for the first year of property ownership. This resolution is to address the issue of late payment penalty fees on new property owners due to bills not being properly received at the new address.

What’s next: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Marietta Borough Office, 111 E. Market St., Marietta.