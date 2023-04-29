When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: The board decided not to adopt a proposed ordinance to restrict parking on the east side of Apricot Avenue and Chickadee Circle, including its cul-de-sac, in Leola. Supervisors made the decision after several residents explained how such a restriction would create a multitude of problems in the neighborhood. Instead, the board decided to revisit the idea of an ordinance prohibiting parking on snow emergency routes during a snow and ice emergency.

Background: Township Manager Michael Morris said Apricot Avenue and Chickadee Circle have been the most problematic roads in the township ever since they were built because they are so narrow. It is difficult for snowplows and emergency vehicles like fire trucks to get through. He said one solution was to establish a snow emergency route prohibiting parking during a declared snow emergency. However, John Leen, public works director, said any wide emergency vehicle has difficulty negotiating these roads if cars are parked opposite each other on both sides. So another solution was the proposed ordinance permanently restricting parking to one side.

Resident input: More than a dozen residents who live on the two streets attended the meeting. Several expressed concerns over the parking restriction, which may prevent them from parking outside their homes or finding convenient places to park. Elizabeth Slaymaker, a Chickadee Circle resident, said many neighbors park as many as four cars in a shared twin driveway and residents sometimes have to park in the Giant parking lot.

Quotable: “We already have significant parking problems on our street,” Slaymaker said. “I can’t even imagine what it would be like if we restricted it to one side. It would be probably very dangerous.”

Petition: Joe Castronova, an 18-year resident of Apricot Avenue, presented the board with a neighborhood petition. He said there is already a safety problem from speeding traffic and, if parking were restricted, it would create a false sense of openness that could make the speeding problem worse.

Chair's response: “I think this is great that we have people in the audience that are concerned and voicing their opinions,” Chair Ron Simmons said.

Audit review: Maher Duessel Certified Public Accountants presented its 2022 audit review via teleconference. Justin Arnt, manager for Maher Duessel, said the township’s financial statements were presented fairly in all material respects. This is the best opinion the township can receive and is the same opinion as last year.

Next meeting: The board meets at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at the township building.