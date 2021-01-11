When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: There were no leadership changes made during the state-required annual reorganization meeting. Alan R. Fry was reappointed to his fourth term as board chairman, with Romao “RC” Carrasco reappointed as vice chairman and Jeffrey W. Mitchell as secretary. Fry also was reappointed as treasurer with Mitchell as assistant. Carrasco was named chief administrative officer for uniformed and nonuniformed employee pension plans. Mitchell was named alternate. Penny Pollick was reappointed as township manager and Darrick Keppley as police chief with Fry reappointed as police commissioner. Tony Luongo was reappointed as assistant township manager and zoning officer.

Trash haulers: Seven local trash haulers were approved. They are Eagle Disposal, Good’s Disposal, JBS Hauling, Republic Services, Waste Industries, Waste Management and Purple Hear Haulers.

Other business: East Cocalico police Sgt. Chris Progin, standing in for the absent Keppley, asked the board to approve Rachel Odenwalt as a new police officer effective immediately. Odenwalt last worked for West Lampeter Township police as an administrative assistant while putting herself through the police academy, Progin said. The board approved the hiring.

What’s next: The board opted to hold its Jan. 26 meeting on Zoom, then consider going back to in-person meetings.