Emergency responders in Chester County battled a barn fire in Honey Brook Township.

Crews responded at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday to the barn in the area of Chestnut Tree and Morgantown roads.

Firefighters from Berks, Chester, and Lancaster Counties all responded to the fire, according to a report by Daily Local News.

Tankers were needed since there are no fire hydrants in the area and firefighters utilized a pond across the street from the barn to battle the fire, according to the report. Ladder trucks from East Brandywine and Twin Valley Fire companies were utilized to flow water from their aerial devices along with the other handlines.

An excavator was also needed to help pull apart the debris and hay to fully extinguish the fire, according to the report.

No injuries were reported, but it is not clear if any cows were in the barn when the fire started, according to the report.

As of noon Tuesday, multiple companies were still on scene flowing water on all of the hay that was inside the barn.