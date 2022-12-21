When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: The board approved the 2023 budget as advertised in the amount of $841,869.

Taxes: There is no increase in the real estate tax rate of 0.75 mills. This means a property assessed at $100,000 will be billed $75 in spring.

Rail trail update: The board voted to take a new approach to the construction of the Enola Rail Low Grade Trail through the township while awaiting permit approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection.The board voted to concentrate the trail construction on the segment from the Sadsbury Township line to Lamparter Road. This will result in an unimproved segment west of Lamparter Road that will need to be addressed later.

Background: A section of the railbed, where the original drainage system for the railroad was abandoned has, in the course of time, become a wetland. The joint permit, which is needed from DEP to do work in a wetland, is expected to require an additional six to nine months for approval. The township has about $1.4 million in grant funding, but it must be used in 2023.

Other happenings: The board voted to move forward with the regional comprehensive plan for southern Lancaster County. At least six other area municipalities are expected to share in the advertising costs for public hearings to adopt the plan. Hearings could be held as early as February.