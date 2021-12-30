When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Recent searches found no evidence of hazardous waste or buried barrels at the newly purchased McGinness Airport property, ending more than four months of speculation and accusations that the site was contaminated, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

Quotables: “I feel pretty good about it,” Stivers said after the meeting. “In the area we looked, we didn’t find a thing.” Heather Zink, borough council president, said she’s glad the borough can reassure residents that the site is free from debris. “It’s helpful to know that what we did could alleviate some of the public’s fears about the property,” Zink said after the meeting.

More info: A borough contractor used ground-penetrating radar equipment to search for buried materials after Thanksgiving. Previous land studies revealed no abnormalities, but two borough residents said hazardous waste was buried there after the borough closed on the property.

Background: Council members approved the 58-acre purchase Aug. 10 for $1.49 million to create a technology and business campus, along with a children’s park and a hiking trail through a nature preserve. Some council members and citizens questioned the deal because Columbia plans to develop the land and then lease or sell business sites, which could be risky. Other residents worried about hazardous waste, increased traffic flow and water runoff.

The vote: Zink and council members Peter Stahl, Fran Fitzgerald, Eric Kauffman and Todd Burgard voted in favor of the purchase. Council Vice President Sharon Lintner and Howard Stevens voted against the purchase. Money for the deal came from more than $9 million collected when the borough sold a sewer plant in 2016.

More info: Contractors found no contamination before the purchase, but a Columbia resident notified Lintner shortly after the sale that he hid in the woods and witnessed men burying barrels supposedly containing hazardous waste in the ground at McGinness in the 1970s. A second resident also said he also knew of contaminants at the site.

Rebuttal: James G. McGinness, whose late father, George, developed the airport and business park, chastised council and the public at the Sept. 28 council meeting for saying that George McGinness knew about or witnessed hazardous waste being buried on the property in the 1970s.

Quotable: “I’m here to refute the inaccurate, defaming comments that have been made,” McGinness said at that meeting, referring to social media statements. The family has no knowledge of anything being buried, with or without hazardous waste, he said. In addition, James McGinness said that as a youth he routinely mowed the grass on the area in question and never saw any evidence of digging. George McGinness died in 2011.

What’s next: The borough is working on setting prices for land parcels, Zink said. DR1, a company that builds drones, has expressed interest in developing a testing facility at McGinness, although no contracts have been signed, Zink said.