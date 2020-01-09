When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors reorganized with no changes to the board’s lineup. James Stoner was reelected chair; Leon Eby, vice chair; Jeff Sauder, secretary/treasurer; Carolyn Hildebrand, township manager; and Tom Showalter, roadmaster.
Professional services: Supervisors appointed Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane as solicitor, and the firm of Mel Newcomer of Kluxen, Newcomer & Dreisbach as lead zoning hearing board solicitor.
Police: Supervisors discussed new stop signs at Line and Indiantown roads in Stevens with Ephrata police Sgt. Dave Shupp. The intersection became a four-way stop in December. The new stop signs have two sets of flashing lights to warn drivers of the changes. According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regulations, the first set will remain for 30 days, and the second set will be removed after 60 days.
Quotable: “I’m still very concerned about (safety at the intersection),” Stoner said.
Next Steps: Shupp said police will continue to monitor the intersection.