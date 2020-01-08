When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: There will be no change in the lineup of township supervisors this year. Chairman Ron Simmons and vice chairman Hal Leaman were reelected to their leadership posts while Nelson Bard continues serving on the board. Simmons’ term expires Dec. 31, 2025, Leaman’s, Dec. 31, 2022, and Bard’s, Dec. 31, 2023.
Meetings: Supervisors will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in the community building, 36 Hillcrest Ave., Leola, unless otherwise advertised.
Administrative chief: Michael Morris will continue as township manager, secretary and treasurer.
Contractors: The board reappointed Appel & Yost as township solicitor. Rettew Associates is the township engineering firm. Mark Deimler, Solanco Engineering, is sewage enforcement officer, zoning officer and building code official.
Presentation: Robert Eberly, retiring president of Leola Ambulance, was presented with a plaque in recognition of his 47 years of volunteer service to the community.