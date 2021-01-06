When: Upper Leacock supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: There will be no change in the lineup of township supervisors in 2021. Chairman Ron Simmons and vice chairman Hal Leaman were reelected to their leadership posts while Nelson Bard continues serving on the board. Simmons’ term expires Dec. 31, 2025; Leaman’s on Dec. 31, 2022; and Bard’s on Dec. 31, 2023.

Meetings: The supervisors will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in the community building, 36 Hillcrest Ave., Leola, unless otherwise advertised.

Administrative chief: Michael Morris will continue as township manager, secretary and treasurer.

Contractors: Appel & Yost was reappointed as solicitor, Rettew Associates as engineering firm and Mark Deimler, Solanco Engineering, as sewage enforcement officer, zoning officer and building code official.

Community building auction: The township will be moving its offices to 161 Newport Road later this year. The board selected Martin and Rutt Auctioneers, New Holland, to auction its current community office building on Hillcrest Avenue, pending review of the auction service by township solicitor Bill Cassidy.

Quotable: “We’re hoping for an April, possibly May (auction) date. It won’t be before April, that’s for sure,” Simmons said in a phone interview after the meeting.